Economic Survey 2017 explained in 12 points
Business Standard

Economic Survey: Themes chosen this year are along expected lines

Focus is on Universal Basic Income; even if it can't be implemented now, it can certainly be debated

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

The report on demonetisation by the Economic Survey 2016-17 is frank and far from effusive on the impact the measure has had on impounding black money. “Formalisation should reduce the flow of unaccounted income” is the laconic observation by the government’s flagship annual document on the economy. The tone of the assessment made as part of the detailed sector by sector scorecard on demonetisation instead of a self congratulatory assessment was quite necessary at this juncture. In the process the Survey, authored by the finance ministry’s economic division led by ...

