Equalisation levy - after eight months

The levy corrects the unfair advantage enjoyed by some non-resident companies over domestic players

The equalisation levy, introduced under Chapter VIII of the Finance Act, 2016, is completing its first eight months of existence. From June 1, 2016, the levy of six per cent became applicable “… to consideration received or receivable for specified services provided on or after the commencement of this Chapter” in business-to-business (B2B) transactions for more than Rs 1 lakh supplied by non-residents not having permanent establishments (PE) in India. The levy has to be deducted by a recipient, who resides in India or has a PE in India, “from the amount paid ...

Ashok Lahiri, Gautam Ray & D P Sengupta