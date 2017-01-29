Equalisation levy - after eight months

The equalisation levy, introduced under Chapter VIII of the Finance Act, 2016, is completing its first eight months of existence. From June 1, 2016, the levy of six per cent became applicable “… to consideration received or receivable for specified services provided on or after the commencement of this Chapter” in business-to-business (B2B) transactions for more than Rs 1 lakh supplied by non-residents not having permanent establishments (PE) in India. The levy has to be deducted by a recipient, who resides in India or has a PE in India, “from the amount paid ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?