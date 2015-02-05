Expect a new education policy in 2015-16: Dhiraj Mathur

What are the reforms expected in the education sector? Are there any plans to regulate private coaching classes and to ensure proper spending of government funds allotted for primary education?
- Anand Drolia
Dhiraj Mathur, Partner & Leader Education, PwC India: The government is likely to roll out a new education policy in 2015-16. Some of the key initiatives taken by the government in this financial year include introduction of credit transfer system for students, Padhe Bharat Badhe Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyaan, Campus Connect, Know Your College, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM).
To the best of our knowledge, there are no plans to regulate private coaching classes. However, some states like Bihar already have mandatory provisions for registration of coaching classes. There are a number of mechanisms to track, monitor and audit expenditure on primary education by both the government and the Comptroller and Auditor General as well as independent agencies.
