JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Ask an Expert » Education
Business Standard

Expect a new education policy in 2015-16: Dhiraj Mathur

Dhiraj Mathur, Partner & Leader Education, PwC India, answers questions on education and Budget 2015

Dhiraj Mathur 

Dhiraj Mathur

What are the reforms expected in the education sector? Are there any plans to regulate private coaching classes and to ensure proper spending of government funds allotted for primary education?
- Anand Drolia 
Read our full coverage on Union Budget


Dhiraj Mathur, Partner & Leader Education, PwC India: The government is likely to roll out a new education policy in 2015-16. Some of the key initiatives taken by the government in this financial year include introduction of credit transfer system for students, Padhe Bharat Badhe Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyaan, Campus Connect, Know Your College, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM).

To the best of our knowledge, there are no plans to regulate private coaching classes. However, some states like Bihar already have mandatory provisions for registration of coaching classes. There are a number of mechanisms to track, monitor and audit expenditure on primary education by both the government and the Comptroller and Auditor General as well as independent agencies.

First Published: Thu, February 05 2015. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements