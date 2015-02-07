What are the expectations for the real estate sector?
- Krishnakanth Madamshetti
Read our full coverage on Union Budget
While there are a lot of expectations on direct tax sops for the real estate sector, at the very least, we expect certain clarification on taxation regime of REIT (real estate investment trust) to eliminate impediments to implement the structure and provide parity of taxation regime between various investments in Indian listed platforms. As expressed during the last Budget, the government in order to revive interest in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) could reinstate the Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) exemption provided to SEZ developers and SEZ units. Further, exemption from levy of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) could also be reinstated for SEZ developers. Further, certain other measures are expected to be taken to make liquidity available to the sector.
Expect clarity on REIT taxation, sops for SEZ: Bhairav Dalal
Bhairav Dalal, Associate Director, PwC India, replies to questions on what to expect in the real estate sector from the Budget
Bhairav Dalal Last Updated at February 7, 2015 13:06 IST
http://mybs.in/2Rt3EY4
What are the expectations for the real estate sector?
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU