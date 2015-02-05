JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Ask an Expert » Auto
Business Standard

Expect incentives to promote electric vehicles, alternate fuel: Abdul Majeed

Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015

Abdul Majeed 

Abdul Majeed

Will there be anything in the Budget on alternate fuel types?
- Varuni

Read our full coverage on Union Budget
There could be incentives to promote electric vehicles as well as alternate fuel in India primarily aimed at increasing consumer awareness and boost demand for these vehicles. The success of these vehicles is critical from energy security point of view as India currently imports 80 per cent of its crude oil needs. In addition these vehicles also will address the carbon dioxide impact/concerns.
First Published: Thu, February 05 2015. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements