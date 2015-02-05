Will there be anything in the Budget on alternate fuel types?
- Varuni
There could be incentives to promote electric vehicles as well as alternate fuel in India primarily aimed at increasing consumer awareness and boost demand for these vehicles. The success of these vehicles is critical from energy security point of view as India currently imports 80 per cent of its crude oil needs. In addition these vehicles also will address the carbon dioxide impact/concerns.
Expect incentives to promote electric vehicles, alternate fuel: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015
Abdul Majeed Last Updated at February 6, 2015 20:20 IST
