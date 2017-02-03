Family trusts will need to pay tax on dividend income

Promoters of India Inc, who have been earning tax-free dividend income by holding shares in companies through private or family trusts, will take a 10 per cent hit on their dividend income after Union Budget 2017. This new law will also be applicable to trusts that operate and manage employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). An additional tax of 10 per cent will be applicable on dividend income over Rs 10 lakh a year. “According to the proposed norms, family trusts and ESOP trusts will need to pay tax. Only domestic companies, charitable trusts, ...
