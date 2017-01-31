Farm sector largely ignored in Economic Survey 2016-17

No path-breaking or innovative ideas; focus is only on existing schemes of Modi govt

No path-breaking or innovative ideas; focus is only on existing schemes of Modi govt

If the serves as an indicator, then the country's should not have very high hopes from Budget 2017.



The Survey, tabled in Parliament today, only makes a passing reference to the country's farm sector and its performance in 2016-17, projecting its growth to be around 4.1 per cent, same as the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO)'s figure a few weeks back.



The Survey does not list any path-breaking or innovative ideas from the sector's point of view, and instead focusses on already existing initiatives and schemes of the government.



It says farm credit growth has been impressive and also advocates reforming the market laws, something that successive central governments have been harping about since long.



The chapter in agriculture and food management is tucked into the overall outlook for the economy 2017-18.



Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian's path-breaking report on the sector finds a mention in the Survey merely as a tool to protect the country from any further volatility in pulses. As far as is concerned, food is mentioned as being under control.



The Economic Survey's rather lackluster response could be because of limited data available on the impact of and uncertainty about the effect of the weather on the final rabi harvest expected in a month or so.



A clear picture on agriculture could come in the second part of the Survey, which will be out in June-July.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee