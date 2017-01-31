You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

GDP to be lower at 6.5% in FY17; rebound next fiscal: Survey
Business Standard

Farmer-oriented schemes increased crop yield: President Pranab Mukherjee

Three crore farmer credit cards will be converted into Rupay debit cards

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Pranab Mukherjee
President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the "favourable monsoon" supplemented by "farmer-oriented schemes" of the government has resulted in increased crop yields.

"A favourable monsoon supplemented by farmer-oriented schemes has increased the acreage and yield of most Kharif crops," Mukherjee said while addressing the joint session of the two houses of parliament.

"The sowing area in the current Rabi season has shown six per cent increase in comparison to last year," Mukherjee said.

The President also said: "My government has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers."

"Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana expanded its ambit of risk coverage, doubled sum insured and facilitated lowest-ever premium," he said.

"Three crore kisan (farmer) credit cards will be converted into Rupay debit cards soon," Mukherjee added.

