Fertiliser stocks gain after FM Jaitley's comments on agriculture sector

The shares of Indian irrigation and fertiliser companies rose between 3.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent on Wednesday.
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd climbed as much as 7.3 per cent, Coromandel International Ltd rises as much as 5.2 per cent, Madras Fertilizers up as much as 5.2 per cent, Jain Irrigation Systems gained up to 3.5 per cent.With better monsoon, the agriculture sector is expected to grow at 4.1 per cent in 2016-17, Jaitley said in the Budget presentation on Wednesday.
Fixes agricultural credit target at Rs 10 trillion for 2017-18.