Finance ministry's Twitter poll on budget gets most votes for farm focus

It trumped infrastructure, manufacturing and information and technology mid-way through the poll

BS WebTeam  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Budget 2017 needs to focus most on agriculture, suggested the results of a Twitter poll held by the finance ministry. The farming sector trumped infrastructure, manufacturing and information and technology mid-way through the poll. 

The poll was started on January 6 on the finance ministry’s handle and, till 8 pm on January 9, 66 per cent of the respondents favoured a Budget which focused on agriculture. Infrastructure received 17 per cent of the votes, with manufacturing bagging 11 per cent and IT and other services six per cent. Till then, 21,400 votes had been registered. 

For the second year in a row, the finance ministry has sought suggestions on Twitter regarding the Budget. Further, last year’s Twitter poll on the subject had also picked agriculture, with 55 per cent of the votes, as the sector which needed the most focus. That poll drew a little over 4,000 respondents, reported Live Mint.

