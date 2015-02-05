Finance ministry wants a threshold of Rs 25 lakh for GST: Rachna Nath

What would be the threshold limit for

- Raghuveer Kamath

Read our full coverage on Union Budget





Rachna Nath, Partner and Leader & Consumer, India: The finance ministry had proposed a threshold limit of Rs 25 lakh for Since states have a significant number of VAT dealers with turnover between Rs 10 to 25 lakh, the empowered committee of state finance ministers in its meeting in August 2014 recommended a threshold limit of Rs 10 lakh for general category states and a lower threshold of Rs 5 lakh for special category and North Eastern states.



According to the Finance ministry the Rs 10 lakh threshold limit for imposition of proposed by states is ‘too low’ for creating a business friendly tax administration. Therefore, it is consistently pushing for the higher threshold limit of Rs 25 lakh.



