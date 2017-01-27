FinMin pacifies FPIs concerns on GAAR

Just five days ahead of the Budget, the on Friday sent positive signals to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) by clarifying that the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) will not override tax treaties which have suitable limitation of benefit clauses, but left certain grey areas to interpret.

Experts said it would have been better if these clarifications could come earlier as it takes time to wind up some commercial arrangements but the timing is still better than the recently released rules on (POEM) as the former will come into effect from April one, 2017 and the latter has already been enforced from the current financial year.

Investments made through compulsory convertible instruments among others would not draw GAAR, if made prior to April one, 2017. There were other safeguards put in place to avoid arbitrariness.

"...if a case of avoidance is sufficiently addressed by (LoB) provisions in the tax treaty, there shall not be an occasion to invoke GAAR," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) clarified.

This means that will not override recently revised double avoidance taxation agreements with Mauritius and Singapore as both the treaties have LoB clauses, explained Amit Maheshwari of Ashok Maheswary and Associates.

However, may override revised tax agreements with Cyprus and the Netherlands as they don't have LoB clauses, he said.

But, LoB clauses in tax agreements with Mauritius and Singaproe are for availing benefits for a transition period of two years.

To a query over this, Maheshwari said after the transition period capital gains tax any way will be imposed on those routing their investments from these two countries and there is little fear of overriding these.

In fact, clarifications categorically said if the jurisdiction of FPI is finalized based on non-tax commercial considerations and the main purpose of the arrangement is not to obtain tax benefit, will not apply.

It said will not interplay with the right of the taxpayer to select or choose method of implementing a transaction.

Rajesh Gandhi of said the clarification on partially fulfilled a long standing demand of the industry though the benefit has now got diluted to a large extent because the LOB clause in the India Singapore and Mauritius treaties is relevant only for availing the 50 per cent tax rate for 2 years.

"In the present form, the guidelines leave some room for interpretation and dispute. To provide certainty to foreign investors, it would be better to clarify that if conditions specified under LOB clause are met then would not apply" said Vikas Vasal of Grant Thornton.

Also, clarifications said adoption of anti-abuse rules in tax treaties may not be sufficient to address all tax avoidance strategies and the same are required to be tackled through domestic anti-avoidance rules. This means that some of the treaties can be overriden by GAAR.

Abhishek Goenka of PWC said since the clarifications cannot envisage all possible scenarios, it still leaves room for subjectivity and one may still need to pass the test even where the arrangement is cleared under LOB provisions.

"This creates an unduly onerous obligation on investors," he said.

A committee, headed by Parthasarathi Shome, had earlier recommended that where specific anti-avoidance rule is applicable to a particular aspect or element, shall not be invoked to look into that.

"Similarly where anti-avoidance rules are provided in a tax treaty in the form of LoB clause, the provisions shall not apply overriding the treaty. If there is evidence of violations of anti-avoidance provisions in the treaty, the treaty should be revisited, but should not override the treaty," the committee had said.

The said grandfathering as per Income Tax rules will be available to compulsorily convertible instruments, bonus issuances or split, consolidation of holdings in respect of investments made prior to 1st April 2017 in the hands of same investor.

The CBT also clarified that if at the time of sanctioning an arrangement, the Court has explicitly and adequately considered the tax implications, will not apply to such an arrangement.

"It has also been clarified that will not apply if an arrangement is held as permissible by the Authority for Advance Rulings," the Board said.

The proposal to apply will be vetted first by the principal commissioner of income tax (PCIT) or commissioner of income tax (CIT) and at the second stage by an approving panel headed by a judge of High Court.

"The stakeholders have been assured that adequate procedural safeguards are in place to ensure that is invoked in a uniform, fair and rational manner," said.

If an arrangement has been held to be permissible in one year by PCIT and CIT, or approving panel and the facts and circumstances remain the same, will not be invoked for that arrangement in a subsequent year.