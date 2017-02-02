First phase of coastal roads award likely in 2017-18

More than 2,000 km of coastal roads would be built in Gujarat, Maharashtra, TN, AP and Odisha

More than 2,000 km of coastal roads would be built in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the first phase of the award is expected to happen during 2017-18, an official said. The projects include constructing a 445-km-long road connecting Dighi port, Dabhol, Guhaghar, Jaigad port, Deogad, Malwan, Venguria and Arunda in Maharashtra in the west, and a 430-km long road connecting Konark, Astarand, Naugong, Paradeep port, Ratanpur, Dharma, Basudevpur, Chandaneshwar and Digha in Odisha. A similar big-size coastal connectivity project totaling a ...

Megha Manchanda