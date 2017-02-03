Budget
Business Standard

FMCG expects demand recovery in FY18

Poor volume growth in the sector has been a major roadblock for most consumer goods company

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Consumer goods companies in the country are hoping to witness the much anticipated spurt in demand once initiatives announced in the Union Budget for 2017-18 kick in. The thrust on infrastructure development, lower taxes for medium and small enterprises, and lesser income tax for lower middle-class households will impact demand growth for consumer good items, industry leaders said. Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries, said, “The Budget has focused on driving the rural economy with some well-structured consumption boosting measures and programmes. Strong ...

