Food processing stocks rally as government to double Budgetary allocation

-
ALSO READGodrej Agrovet shares gain 29% in stellar market debut Godrej Agrovet ends at Rs 595, 29% premium against issue price Godrej Agrovet IPO subscribed 2.33 times on second day Visaka Ind, Venky's India, Avanti Feeds surge over 10% post Q1 results Godrej Agrovet's Rs 1,170-cr IPO subscribed 95 times
-
Avanti Feeds has surged 14% to Rs 2,544 on BSE on back of three-fold jump in trading volumes. Godrej Agrovet, Sheetal Cool Products, Foods & Inns, Freshtrop Fruits, Amrit Corp and Sampre Nutritions were up in the range of 5% to 8%. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.35% at 36,091 at 12:00 PM.
“Allocation to the Food Processing Ministry is being doubled to boost Food Processing; specialised agro-processing and financial institutions to be promoted by government,” the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in Budget speech.
The allocation for associated food processing activities doubled to Rs 14 billion. This would support ancillary food processing activities and complement the existing players in the food processing industry.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|AVANTI FEEDS
|2411.00
|2223.95
|8.4
|SHEETAL COOL
|131.00
|121.55
|7.8
|FOODS & INNS
|1380.00
|1292.80
|6.8
|FRESHTROP FRUITS
|160.50
|151.75
|5.8
|GODREJ AGROVET
|600.30
|571.00
|5.1
|AMRIT CORP
|1367.10
|1302.00
|5.0
|SAMPRE NUTRITION
|72.50
|69.05
|5.0
|SANWARIA CONSUM.
|24.55
|23.40
|4.9
|MANPASAND BEVER.
|395.95
|377.50
|4.9
|UMANG DAIRIES
|100.75
|96.80
|4.1
|FLEX FOODS
|136.00
|130.80
|4.0
|ADF FOODS
|279.40
|270.45
|3.3
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU