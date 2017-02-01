Former RBI Governor Rangarajan finds Budget 2017 a "fairly routine" one

Budget
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Describing the Union Budget for 2017-18 as "a fairly routine Budget", former Reserve Bank of India Governor C Rangarajan on Wednesday said changing the road map to reach the fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent over the year will make a mockery of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

"It was a fairly routine Budget... in the sense that there have not been much changes on the revenue side. Nevertheless, I am happy that the fiscal deficit is maintained at 3.2 per cent. The original road map has set it at 3 per cent," Rangarajan told CNBC-TV18.

"But given the need for expenditure, I suppose some modification on that is okay. I must emphasise the point that changing the road map for reaching the 3 per cent fiscal deficit target over the years will make a mockery of the FRBM Act."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed bringing down fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent of GDP in 2017-18 from 3.5 per cent in 2016-17.

"... I have pegged fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent in 2017-18 and remain committed to achieve 3 per cent in the following year. With this gradual approach, I have ensured adherence to fiscal consolidation without compromising requirements of public expenditure," Jaitley said in his Budget speech.

Revenue deficit will be reduced to 2.1 per cent in 2017-18, from 2.3 per cent in 2016-17, the Finance Minister said.

Net market borrowing will be Rs 3.48 lakh crore in 2017-18, from 4.1 per cent in the current financial year, he said.

