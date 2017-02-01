Government increases sports budget by 40% for FY18

The ministry got a significant hike of Rs 350 crore in the Union Budget for 2017-18, presented by Finance Minister in the Parliament.

Jaitley allocated a total of Rs 1,943 crore in contrast to Rs 1,592 crore earmarked last year, thus enhancing the budget for sport by 40%.

The sharp rise in the budgetary allocation comes in the wake of India's paltry return in the and keeping an eye on the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in 2018.

This is because of the initiative and interest of the Prime Minister that he is taking in sports.

According to the new budget, funds for promotion of among disabled will be done now from the funds allotted from Khelo India Programme and, therefore, only a token amount has been provided for the same.

Meanwhile, contributions have been asked from the Public Sector Undertakings for the National Development Fund so as to enhance the activities and promotion of players.

However, a mere sum of Rs 50 lakh has been kept aside for identification and nurturing of sporting talent in the country. Funds have been separately designated for nurturing and developing talent.

The government also announced that the National-level competitions have been organized under the Khelo India Programme so as to initiate a sporting culture in the country. Also, rural games are being planned to be held in the near future.