Government to amalgamate labour laws into four codes

Move will enhance labour productivity, says the govt

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley while presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Parliament on Wednesday said that the government is keen on fostering a conducive labour environment wherein labour rights are protected and harmonious labour relations lead to higher productivity.

Legislative reforms will be undertaken to simplify, rationalise and amalgamate the existing labour laws into four codes. These include wages, industrial relations, social security and welfare in addition to safety and working conditions.

Jaitley further said that the Model Shops and Establishment Bill 2016 has been circulated to all states for consideration and adoption. This would open up additional avenues for employment of women. The government also touted amendment made to the Payment of Wages Act as another initiative for the benefit of the labour and ease of doing business.

