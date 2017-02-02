Govt counts on mergers and IPOs

The Narendra Modi government might count on a massive consolidation spree among state-owned companies and listing of profit-making firms to meet the disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for 2017-18, the highest for any year. This could create some global giants as the Centre begins an exercise across sectors to determine which of its companies can be merged. A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley mooted the idea of mergers and acquisitions among public sector undertakings (PSUs), senior government officials said oil and gas, power, chemicals, diversified manufacturing, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?