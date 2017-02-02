Govt funding to go up by 60% next year to Rs 23,891 crore

Government's funding in the current year will be Rs 14,977 crore

Government's funding in the current year will be Rs 14,977 crore

Government support for road construction is expected to jump nearly 60 per cent next year to Rs 23,891.59 crore as the Centre prepares big plans on roads. According to the revised estimates, the government’s funding in the current year will be Rs 14,977 crore. About 70 per cent of the Rs 8,31,701-crore outlay during 2017-18 for the road sector will, however, be met through internal and external resources, which include the ones of public-private partnerships (PPPs). The Budget has estimated internal and extra-budgetary resources at Rs 59,279 crore for ...

Megha Manchanda