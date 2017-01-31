Govt must absorb transaction costs, says Economic Survey

Agreeing with financial technology companies, the Economic Survey 2016-17 said the government should absorb transaction costs to promote less-cash economy. It added that these costs should not be passed on to customers or financial intermediaries. For long, financial companies, digital wallets, and payment gateways have been asking government for these measures as a way of promoting digital cash. "The cost attached to cash transaction is not visible as it is with digital. Therefore, it is not fair to attach the transaction costs to digital," said Naveen Surya, chairman ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?