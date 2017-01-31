Govt must absorb transaction costs, says Economic Survey

The government has taken a number of steps to facilitate digital economy

Agreeing with financial technology companies, the Economic Survey 2016-17 said the government should absorb transaction costs to promote less-cash economy. It added that these costs should not be passed on to customers or financial intermediaries. For long, financial companies, digital wallets, and payment gateways have been asking government for these measures as a way of promoting digital cash. "The cost attached to cash transaction is not visible as it is with digital. Therefore, it is not fair to attach the transaction costs to digital," said Naveen Surya, chairman ...

Karan Choudhury