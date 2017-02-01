Govt slashes expenditure on AMRUT, crop insurance schemes

-
The government has slashed expenditure on various schemes, including Crop Insurance and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana in the 2017-18 Budget.
As per the Budget document, funds for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Smart Cities have been slashed to Rs 9,000 crore for the next financial year, from Rs 9,559 crore (RE) in the current financial year.
Similiarly, the funds for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been cut to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 2,135 crore.
While the expenditure for Crop Insurance Scheme is reduced to Rs 9,000 crore in 2017-18 Budget from Rs 13,240 crore (RE), the fund for Assistance to Promotion of Sports Excellence has been cut to Rs 312 from Rs 365.
