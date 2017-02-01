Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

Budget hints at roll-out of GST on July 1
Business Standard

Govt slashes expenditure on AMRUT, crop insurance schemes

Funds for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been cut to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 2,135 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The government has slashed expenditure on various schemes, including Crop Insurance and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana in the 2017-18 Budget.

As per the Budget document, funds for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Smart Cities have been slashed to Rs 9,000 crore for the next financial year, from Rs 9,559 crore (RE) in the current financial year.

Similiarly, the funds for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been cut to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 2,135 crore.

While the expenditure for Crop Insurance Scheme is reduced to Rs 9,000 crore in 2017-18 Budget from Rs 13,240 crore (RE), the fund for Assistance to Promotion of Sports Excellence has been cut to Rs 312 from Rs 365.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Govt slashes expenditure on AMRUT, crop insurance schemes

Funds for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been cut to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 2,135 crore

Funds for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been cut to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 2,135 crore The government has slashed expenditure on various schemes, including Crop Insurance and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana in the 2017-18 Budget.

As per the Budget document, funds for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Smart Cities have been slashed to Rs 9,000 crore for the next financial year, from Rs 9,559 crore (RE) in the current financial year.

Similiarly, the funds for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been cut to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 2,135 crore.

While the expenditure for Crop Insurance Scheme is reduced to Rs 9,000 crore in 2017-18 Budget from Rs 13,240 crore (RE), the fund for Assistance to Promotion of Sports Excellence has been cut to Rs 312 from Rs 365. image
Business Standard
177 22

Govt slashes expenditure on AMRUT, crop insurance schemes

Funds for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been cut to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 2,135 crore

The government has slashed expenditure on various schemes, including Crop Insurance and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana in the 2017-18 Budget.

As per the Budget document, funds for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Smart Cities have been slashed to Rs 9,000 crore for the next financial year, from Rs 9,559 crore (RE) in the current financial year.

Similiarly, the funds for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been cut to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 2,135 crore.

While the expenditure for Crop Insurance Scheme is reduced to Rs 9,000 crore in 2017-18 Budget from Rs 13,240 crore (RE), the fund for Assistance to Promotion of Sports Excellence has been cut to Rs 312 from Rs 365.

image
Business Standard
177 22