Govt to punish big-time offenders leaving the country

In his speech, finance minister mentioned that the government would introduce a law that will make it possible to confiscate the assets of absconders who owe money to banks. The documents did not provide any detail on this, as this was an intent and not related to the or policy issues.

"There have been instances of big time offenders fleeing the country to escape law. The government is considering legislative changes, and new law to confiscate assets of such persons," Jaitley said in his speech.

But this announcement is important as coupled with and other such Acts, this law would give more teeth to the to recover their dues.

Law enforcement agencies are seeking to extradite Vijay Mallya, the promoter of now defunct Kingfisher Airlines and Indian Premier League founder on charges of financial irregularities. owes about Rs 9,000 crore to and is now settled at United Kingdom. don’t have much option other than heading to the Supreme Court to get rights to all the assets owns, including shares of his cross holdings in some companies, but nothing much has been realised till now.

However, according to experts, given most of the assets of such people are parked overseas, local would anyway not recover much in case a promoter is bent on defrauding lenders. Mallya’s domestic holding, for example, won’t cross a few hundred crores if have to realise them, say experts.