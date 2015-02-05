JUST IN
GST implementation will address the complex tax regime: Abdul Majeed

Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015

Will new policies force state governments to reduce taxes on automobiles?
- Varuni

Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse: Taxes up to the production cycle are normally under control of Central government, and taxes up to distribution stage such as sales tax/VAT are levied by states. Goods and services tax (GST) implementation would address the complex indirect tax regime in India. I hope the government will have a clear road map for GST in the upcoming Budget, and I also hope we will have competitive GST rates.
