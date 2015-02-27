JUST IN
Highlights of the Economic Survey, 2014-15

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

  • GDP growth: Seen at over 8% (annual) for 2015-16; double-digit economic growth trajectory possible in future
  • Fiscal deficit: Govt to adhere to its target of 4.1% of GDP for 2014-15; India must meet its medium-term target of 3% of GDP
  • Reforms: Expectation of big-bang reforms unrealistic
  • Investment: Public expenditure must become public investment, led by railways
  • Stalled projects: About 7% of GDP, mostly in the private sector, need independent resolution
  • Fiscal discipline: Short-term imperative of boosting public investment means limited progress on fiscal path
  • GDP growth at market prices: Seen between 8.1% and 8.5% in 2015-16, on the basis of new GDP calculation formula
  • Outlook: Favourable for for external financing, too much rather than too little funds flow
  • Inflation: Will move to RBI's comfort zone of 5%, so rates cuts likely
  • Subsidy: Overhaul subsidy regime, but switch to direct benefits transfers will be slow 
First Published: Fri, February 27 2015. 14:49 IST

