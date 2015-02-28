Housing finance companies dip on profit booking

-
LIC Housing Finance (4% at Rs 475), GIC Housing Finance (3% at Rs 243), Dewan Housing Finance (3% at Rs 495), Can Fin Homes (3% at Rs 609) and HDFC (down 2% at Rs 1,322) are trading lower in the range of 2-4% on the BSE.
Most of these stocks that touched record high in early morning trade and have fallen by up to 9% from their intra-day high on BSE.
