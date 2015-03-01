Impetus for manufacturing: Baba Kalyani

The reflects an intention to put the economy on the path of double-digit growth, while executing challenging in critical areas.



From a macroeconomic perspective, the central government has done well to meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.1 per cent of The provides an impetus to the vision.

An increased investment in the infrastructure sector of Rs 70,000 crore and a higher allocation of Rs 2.46 lakh crore for the defence sector will boost the domestic manufacturing sector and create employment opportunities.



These would increase the share of manufacturing in the (gross domestic product) from 15 per cent to 25 per cent.



As a follow-up, we now expect the central government to speed the new defence procurement policy to facilitate larger private-sector participation in defence production.



The five ultra-major power projects (4,000 megawatts each), allocation of funds for the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and more opportunities for medium and small industries, among others, will all empower the manufacturing sector.



Several measures, such as the avoidance of retrospective taxation, will enthuse both domestic and foreign investors.



Baba Kalyani

Chairman and MD, Limited