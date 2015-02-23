Inclusive growth top priority for government: Pranab Mukherjee

Monday said that inclusive growth was a top priority of the and it was committed to expand the job market.

"Inclusive growth covering the poorest of poor is the government's top priority," Mukherjee said while addressing the members of both houses of Parliament at the start of the session.

Mukherjee said the had taken several initiatives including smart cities, skill development, ease of doing business and tapping the country's demographic dividend.

"The fundamental tenet (of government) is 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' (taking everyone along, development of all)," he said. He said the was fully committed to expand the job market and bring transparency and accountability in enforcing labour related regulations.

Hinting at the government's intent to seek a consensus on passing the land acquisition bill, Monday said the interest of farmers and land owners has been protected in the fine-tuning of the bill.

"Protecting the interest of the farmers, their right to fair compensation, rehabilitation, resettlement and financial compensation has been refined," Mukherjee told the joint sitting of parliament on the opening day of the session.

"Land acquisition is required for critical public projects like rural hospitals and schools," he added.

In December, by an executive ordinance the made significant changes in the Land Acquisition Act, including removal of a consent clause for acquiring land for purposes of industrial corridors, public-private partnership projects, rural infrastructure, affordable housing and defence.

The Bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing session to replace the ordinance.

Social activist Anna Hazare has called for a two-day agitation against the law here beginning Monday. Protests are also planned by Congress under its vice president Rahul Gandhi on Feb 25. The Aam Aadmi Party has also decided to support Hazare's protest.

The Congress party has also decided to oppose the law in parliament.



The is also emphasising on clean and aims to take up the share of clean upto 15% in next seven years, Mukherjee said.

"The has emphasis on clean energy," the president said while addressing a joint sitting of both houses on the first day of session.

The president said the share of clean in the total requirement will be increased from current six percent to 15 percent in "next seven years".

He added that the process for 25 mega solar parks has been approved and implementation of green corridor has been accelerated.





The President also said that there was enormous potential in the sector and the will bring out a new policy.

"A new policy is on the anvil," Mukherjee said in his address to the members of two houses of parliament at the start of the session.

He said that tourist visa on arrival facility has been expanded to 44 countries.

He said infrastructure facilities were being improved at tourist destinations and dedicated trains had been started for some pilgrimage destinations. He added has made "successful efforts in attracting global investors".

Monday said the was committed to promote cooperative federalism and end financial "untouchability" to enhance the ease of doing business in India.

Addressing the joint session of the parliament ahead of the session, Mukherjee said the was working to ensure "promoting cooperating federalism" and encourage "competitive spirit among the states".

Underscoring the importance of "tapping the demographic dividend", Mukherjee said the has initiated measures "to stimulate action in a range of fields from sanitation to smart cities, poverty elimination to creation of wealth".

Highlighting the government's achievements so far, the president said the was working to enhance the ease of doing business in India and put in place a stable policy framework.

He also said the was working to make India a manufacturing hub by ending financial untouchability as well as containing inflation and stimulate economy.