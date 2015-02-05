India has over 100 mn citizens over the age of 65: Rana Mehta

Can we expect any scheme for the welfare of old people in terms of health insurance, medical expenses, hospitalisation etc?

- RA Radhakrishna



India today has over 100 million of its citizens over the age of 65 and this number will reach 240 million by 2040. Most of them have little access to care in the twilight years of their life and are often neglected by their families.



The National Health Assurance Programme with the free provision of basic primary care, diagnostics and medicines will go a long way in mitigating the suffering of the elderly who cannot afford care. The National Programme for the elderly which looks at establishing geriatric wards in the district hospitals will cater to chronic, terminal & degenerative diseases, and promises a renewed focus on this ill-developed speciality in India.



