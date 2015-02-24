India Inc bats for tax reforms, infra spend in Budget

A large number of Indian corporates are expecting wide-ranging tax reforms in the forthcoming budget
with a massive thrust to the infrastructure and defence sector, a survey
of top 200 India Inc
leaders conducted by Grant Thornton revealed. The budget
will be presented this Saturday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
On corporate tax amendments, an astounding 60% of the surveyed population anticipates clarity from the Finance Minister on "indirect transfers" and deferment of GAAR
in the upcoming budget.
Further, almost 70% of the respondents anticipate extension of deduction under Section 80IA to cover integrated townships, smart cities. However, most of the respondents (79%) believe that corporate tax rates would largely remain unchanged.
The survey
shows that 41% of the respondents expect that the budget
would provide indirect tax incentives to make ‘Make in India’ campaign a success. On personal tax front, the survey
reveals that an optimistic 66% of the respondents anticipate a reduction in personal income tax rates.