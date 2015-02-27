India Inc bets big on Railways 5-year expenditure plan

Indian companies are expecting the Railways to give orders from its Rs 8.56 lakh-crore investments, planned in the next few years, with chief executive officers (CEOs) saying this will come as a major economic stimulus package for their companies.The Railways will spend money in redevelopment of stations, setting up Wi-Fi networks, solar power networks, track renewals and electrification of existing tracks.“With the emphasis on on an on-going basis, this reinforces the government’s commitment in making railway infrastructure development its priority. An increase of 52 per cent in budgetary allocation to Rs 1,00,011 crore, railway track electrification of 6,608 km in 2015-16, an of Rs 8,686 crore, increase of 84 per cent year-on-year for doubling, tripling and four-lining, PPP mode for last-mile projects and 20 per cent increase in track length to 138,000 km are big positives for us,” said R D Chandak, managing director (MD) & CEO, KEC International, a RPG Group company, which has a portfolio of Rs 500 crore of railway projects.