India's exclusion from mega trade pacts is worrisome: Eco Suvey

Sluggish growth in manufacturing as well as services exports, coupled with India’s exclusion from the mega regional trade pacts the and are negotiating with other Asian economies, will adversely impact the Indian economy, slowing export buoyancy even further, according to the“Trade outcomes have been stagnating. The trading environment is becoming more challenging as the buoyancy of Indian exports has declined with respect to world growth and as the negotiation of mega-regional trading arrangements threatens to exclude India,” the Survey, tabled in Parliament on Friday, said.For the first time, the underlined the imminent dangers of India not being party to the mega trade agreements — Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).