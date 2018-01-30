You are here: Home » Budget » Economic Survey » Top Stories

Budget 2018: FRBM panel's 3% fiscal deficit target obsolete- Arvind Subramanian
Business Standard

India's spending on R&D reduces against rising per capita income

CEA Subramanian bats for private push in research

Abhishek Waghmare  |  New Delhi 

Scientists find potential trigger to kill cancer

India’s spending on research and development as a percentage of gross domestic product fell against a rising per capita income in recent years, contrary to China and select advanced economies in comparison, the analysis presented in the economic survey has demonstrated. 

India spent only 0.7% of its GDP on R&D in 2016-17, got only a fifth of its filed patents granted in 2016 and filed only six patents per million people. 

Though R&D spending in India (% of GDP) grew faster than China at a time when their per capita incomes were comparable, China’s spending rate outpaced India’s when the former’s income levels rose. 

This reinforces the direct relationship between improved incomes and scientific prowess when we consider this fact: private funding has contributed to scientific progress more than government efforts in advanced economies. 

Comparing India with China, Israel, South Korea, Japan and the United States, the survey has found India as an outlier in the pattern of R&D funding: while R&D spend in India is led by the government, that in the countries in comparison has been led by private investment. 

The economic survey for the financial year 2017-18 was tabled in the parliament by chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian on January 29, 2017. While it proposed better private-government coordination, it also laid down potential missions on subjects like dark matter, genomics and cyber-physical systems.

Corporates in China spent $ 286 billion in 2015 on R&D, comparable to $ 341 billion by counterparts in the US. India corporates spent a mere $17 billion (Chart 1).

Though India ranks sixth in global scientific publications, the survey quotes a study to note that promotion in research jobs acts as an incentive rather than the research objective. It also notes India’s lag compared to China, specifically in the period that saw the economic boom. 

“If journal publications reflect a country’s prowess in science, patents reflect its standing in technology”, the survey said. 

In terms of patents applications filed, India and China were comparably negligible in front of the advanced economies prior to 1990. While China filed twice the number of patents as that of India, India led in the number of patents granted (Chart 2). 

China eventually took the lead in the 1990s and India’s contribution became increasingly negligible in the 2000s and more so in recent years. 

Comparing the Asian giants with the four advanced economies the survey mentions, India has just about 6 patents filed per million population, compared to China’s 296, Israel’s 617 and USA’s 950. South Korea tops with more than 2000 patents filed per million people (Chart 3). 

However, India improved its rate of patents granted in recent years, from 10% of the patent applications granted in 2012, to 18% of patents granted in 2016. In these terms, Israel showed a phenomenal growth from 50% in 2012 to 77% in 2016. 

About a third of filed patents get granted status in China, as opposed to less than a fifth in India (Chart 4). 

India still spends at a rate one-third of that of China in terms of R&D spending as a percentage of GDP: 0.6% of GDP in India, as against China’s 2.1% (2015). Israel’s 4.3% and Republic of Korea’s 4.2% are sourced from private funding, which forms more than 75% of their total R&D expenditure. 

In India, businesses constitute less than 50% of research spending, and though the growth in recent years looks promising—from Rs 60 billion in 2004-05 to Rs 440 billion in 2016-17—it is over an extremely low base. 

Though government constitutes the biggest pie in financing research, the growth in spending has been stagnant in the post-crisis years. The total spending by principal government agencies—which includes DRDO which gets the most money, along with departments of space and atomic energy—grew only 25% in five years, from Rs 273 billion on 2010-11 to Rs 350 billion in 2014-15. 

Country Researchers per million in R&D Corporate spending on R&D (USD billion)
India 156 17
China  1113 286
USA 5231 341
     
Source: Economic Survey
Note: For year 2015

  Patents filed Patents granted
Year India China India China
1985 3475 8558 1814 44
1986 3496 8009 1994 56
1987 3508 8059 2027 422
1988 3537 9652 3454 1025
1989 3648 9659 1986 2303
1990 3820 10137 1611 NA
1991 3595 11423 1572 4122
1992 3424 14409 1469 3966
1993 3720 19618 1551 6556
1994 4800 19067 1735 3883
1995 6566 18699 1613 3393
1996 8562 22742 1020 2976
1997 10155 24774 1707 3494
1998 8954 47396 1773 4735
1999 4826 50044 2160 7637
2000 8538 51906 1263 13058
2001 10592 63450 1549 16296
2002 11465 80232 1540 21257
2003 12613 105317 1526 37154
2004 17466 130384 2317 49360
2005 24382 173327 4320 53305
2006 28928 210501 7539 57786
2007 35218 245161 15261 67948
2008 36812 289838 16061 93706
2009 34287 314604 6168 128389
2010 39762 391177 7138 135110
2011 42291 526412 5168 172113
2012 43955 652777 4328 217105
2013 43031 825136 3377 207688
2014 42854 928177 6153 233228
2015 45658 1101864 6022 359316
2016 45057 1338503 8248 404208
Source: WIPO

Country Patents granted per million population
China 296
India 6
Israel 617
Japan 1599
Republic of Korea 2135
United States of America 950
   
Source: World Intellectual Property Organisation, World Bank, Economic Survey 2017-18, BS calculations

Country Rate of patents granted vis-à-vis applications (%) in 2016
China 30
India 18
Israel 77
Japan 64
Republic of Korea 52
United States of America 50
   
Source: World Intellectual Property Organisation, World Bank, Economic Survey 2017-18

First Published: Tue, January 30 2018. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements