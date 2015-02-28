Inflation to over-perform RBI forecast, opens up space for further rate cut: Eco Survey

2014-15 has painted a dovish picture of the trajectory in India, owing to benign crude oil prices. This scenario, it said, would give more room for the central bank to cut interest rates.Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, the yardstick used by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to gauge movement in prices, has fallen to about five per cent through the past few months from double-digit levels a year ago.“The economy is likely to over-perform on RBI’s target (six per cent by January 2016) by about 0.5-1 percentage point, opening up the space for further monetary policy easing,” it said.