Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

Financial sector reforms in FY17: Road map in the works for state-run banks
Business Standard

Infra & investment in FY17: Revival of airports waiting to take off

As of January 25, two new airports have been added to the list of revived and functional airports

BS Reporters  |  New Delhi 

As the finance minister gears up to present the Union Budget for the new financial year, Business Standard scans the 2016-17 Budget speech for a status check on key announcements made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last year regarding the infrastructure sector and assesses how much has been achieved. Amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act and open up the road transport sector in the passenger segment Status: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2016 and has been with a parliamentary standing committee since then. According to ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Infra & investment in FY17: Revival of airports waiting to take off

As of January 25, two new airports have been added to the list of revived and functional airports

As of January 25, two new airports have been added to the list of revived and functional airports As the finance minister gears up to present the Union Budget for the new financial year, Business Standard scans the 2016-17 Budget speech for a status check on key announcements made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last year regarding the infrastructure sector and assesses how much has been achieved. Amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act and open up the road transport sector in the passenger segment Status: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2016 and has been with a parliamentary standing committee since then. According to ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Infra & investment in FY17: Revival of airports waiting to take off

As of January 25, two new airports have been added to the list of revived and functional airports

As the finance minister gears up to present the Union Budget for the new financial year, Business Standard scans the 2016-17 Budget speech for a status check on key announcements made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last year regarding the infrastructure sector and assesses how much has been achieved. Amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act and open up the road transport sector in the passenger segment Status: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2016 and has been with a parliamentary standing committee since then. According to ...

image
Business Standard
177 22