Investments on infrastructure to cut logistics costs: FIEO

-
ALSO READBudget 2017: Bonanza for farmers & agriculture, Rs 10 lakh crore allocated Budget: A healthy kick start for logistics sector in 2017 No more gloom as Budget 2017 gives people many reasons to cheer: Know how Postponement of Budget 2017 won't break secrecy: Deve Gowda Budget 2017: From cash ban to inflation - Jaitley's report card
Exporters body FIEO on Wednesday said investments announced in the Budget on infrastructure, including road, railways and aviation, would help in improving competitiveness and reduce the logistics costs of traders.
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also said that the Trade Related Infrastructure Scheme (TIES) would require sufficient funding to make an impact.
"The global challenges highlighted in the Union Budget requires us to be on our toes and revisit our strategy to push exports in such volatile global conditions," FIEO President S C Ralhan said in a statement.
However, he expressed disappointment as aggressive marketing strategy through an Export Development Fund did not see the light of the day.