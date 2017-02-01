Budget
Investments on infrastructure to cut logistics costs: FIEO

FIEO said Trade Related Infrastructure Scheme would require sufficient funding to make an impact

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Exporters body FIEO on Wednesday  said investments announced in the Budget on infrastructure, including road, railways and aviation, would help in improving competitiveness and reduce the logistics costs of traders.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also said that the Trade Related Infrastructure Scheme (TIES) would require sufficient funding to make an impact.

"The global challenges highlighted in the Union Budget requires us to be on our toes and revisit our strategy to push exports in such volatile global conditions," FIEO President S C Ralhan said in a statement.

However, he expressed disappointment as aggressive marketing strategy through an Export Development Fund did not see the light of the day.

