Is Budget 2017's Rs 10,000-cr allocation to recapitalise PSU banks enough?

The CNX Nifty Bank index was among the top gainers on Wednesday. This is despite most market men questioning the finance minister’s decision to stick with Rs 10,000 crore allocation towards recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs).

While the unanimous view is that the PSBs would need more government support to combat the private banks' lending activities, there are some who believe that PSBs could do well with the current allocation in FY18. Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, CRISIL, feels that the government has only reaffirmed its earlier stance that it would infuse Rs 70,000 crore of capital in PSBs in FY16-19 under its 'Indradhanush' scheme. "The expected allocation in FY18 was Rs 10,000 crore and the government has stuck to it," he said. "With a promise of need-based capital infusion, I don’t think the government has faltered," he added. However, that said, a lot hinges on how well banks manage to recover from their bad loans and whether the government would walk the talk on the proposed creation of the Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Scheme (PARA). Sitaraman is hopeful that with initiatives like PARA yielding the desired result in countries such as China, Korea and Malaysia, the model should work for India as well. In addition to this, in his Budget speech, the finance minister allowed the listing of security receipts by asset reconstruction companies. This is viewed as another effective means of improving recoverability from bad loan assets.

But in both the cases, valuations could be the deterrent. "While these are laudable measures, the question remains that at what valuations will these assets be taken over," Prakash Agarwal, director & co-head (financial institutions), India Ratings & Research, pointed out. "Unless valuations are adequate to reverse the earlier provisioning, buying out the loans wouldn’t be fruitful," he added. Therefore, as a research head of a foreign brokerage pointed out, it needs to be seen if the government is willing to take the haircut. "With recapitalisation levels not increased, the onus is on the government to absorb the bad loans," the research head stated.

However, irrespective of these measures, experts say that if accessibility to the bond market remains as buoyant as it was in 2016, it could reduce the need to depend heavily on government allocation. "For corporates, the government and the regulator is pushing them to tap the bond market, reducing the need to rely on the banking channel. For the banks, if the AT-1 (additional Tier-1) bond market remains active next year also, they may be safe," said Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice-president, ICRA. He also pointed out that the reduction in the pace of new non-performing asset (NPA) generation was a silver lining for PSBs.

Indian Bank, Vijaya Bank and Canara Bank, which have recently published their December quarter results, stand testimony to this point (see table). Even Punjab National Bank results saw NPA ratio remain stable, with the bank suggesting that they are targeting loan recoveries of Rs 5,000 crore in the March quarter. NPA as a ratio of loan outstanding has stabilised in Q3 and, consequently, their return ratios too have significantly improved in the last nine months. Sitaraman highlighted that with operations getting better at the margin, PSBs might be very restrained in their lending habits to conserve capital. The Budget indicating higher flexibility with lenders with regard to recovery of their dues could also work in favour of PSBs.

However, Srinivasan warned that from a myopic one-year perspective, the government’s current recapitalisation budget might work well. "If the target is eight per cent GDP growth, then relying on government for capital seems justified in the long run, as creating an internal reserve appears stretched at the moment," he said.