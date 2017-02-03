Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget Impact

Tax axe on firms with foreign debt

Budget focus on tax administration reforms
Business Standard

Is the post-Budget rally sustainable?

He said real estate sector should be especially happy since it has received specific sops

Devangshu Datta 

The Budget was well-received with the market recording broad-based gains on Budget day. The rally may have been partially based on the sentiment of relief. There were no major changes in the tax treatment and there was indeed some tax relief for corporate and individuals. The perception is also that the Budget has several positives. There is an attempt to boost infrastructure spending and also to encourage private sector investment and consumption across the board. The abolition of the FIPB may cut down the red tape associated with foreign investment inflows. The real estate ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Is the post-Budget rally sustainable?

He said real estate sector should be especially happy since it has received specific sops

He said real estate sector should be especially happy since it has received specific sops The Budget was well-received with the market recording broad-based gains on Budget day. The rally may have been partially based on the sentiment of relief. There were no major changes in the tax treatment and there was indeed some tax relief for corporate and individuals. The perception is also that the Budget has several positives. There is an attempt to boost infrastructure spending and also to encourage private sector investment and consumption across the board. The abolition of the FIPB may cut down the red tape associated with foreign investment inflows. The real estate ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Is the post-Budget rally sustainable?

He said real estate sector should be especially happy since it has received specific sops

The Budget was well-received with the market recording broad-based gains on Budget day. The rally may have been partially based on the sentiment of relief. There were no major changes in the tax treatment and there was indeed some tax relief for corporate and individuals. The perception is also that the Budget has several positives. There is an attempt to boost infrastructure spending and also to encourage private sector investment and consumption across the board. The abolition of the FIPB may cut down the red tape associated with foreign investment inflows. The real estate ...

image
Business Standard
177 22