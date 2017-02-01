IT shares extend fall; Infosys nears 52-week low

% chg Company LTP 1-day 2-days TCS 2177.00 -2.4 -6.7 HCL Technologies 787.50 -2.9 -6.3 Tech Mahindra 446.20 -1.3 -5.4 KPIT Tech. 128.95 -0.9 -4.8 Infosys 908.95 -2.1 -4.3 Tata Elxsi 1396.90 -1.9 -4.2 Mindtree 448.00 -0.6 -3.8 Wipro 452.75 -1.1 -2.8 Nifty IT 9651.10 -2.00 -5.11 Nifty 50 8561.95 0.01 -0.82 LTP: Last traded price on NSE in Rs at 10:07 am

Shares of (IT) companies were trading lower for the second straight day after a reform bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives mandating that the minimum salary of holders will be doubled to US$130,000.Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies were trading down in the range of 1% to 2% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). All these stocks ended lower by up to 4% on Tuesday.At 10:01 am; the Nifty index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 2% as compared to 0.01% rise in the Nifty 50 index. In past two trading sessions, the index dipped 5.2% against 0.81% decline in the benchmark index.Among the individual stocks, was down 2% at Rs 2,177, extending its Tuesday’s 4.4% decline on the NSE. was trading at Rs 909, fell 4% in past two trading sessions. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 905, quoting close to its 52-week low of Rs 901 touched on November 9, 2016.The legislation called the High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 prioritizes market-based allocation of visas to those companies willing to pay as much as 200% of a wage calculated by the survey. The legislation also proposes eliminating the 'lowest pay' category. The raised salary level - to more than $130,000 - is more than double the current H-1B minimum wage of $60,000, which was established in 1989 and has since remained unchanged.Hike in cost will have significant impact on the financials of the company, as Indian companies while are major users of (according to reports around 85%), though they form very less part of the overall workforce (around 11-15%).Depending upon the companies, they could easily witness around 60-70% rise in the salaries of the dependent workforce, and hence have significant impact on the net profit of the companies, according to Ms. Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP Research- IT, Angel Broking.However currently the bill is yet to be passed and most of the companies are looking at mitigating the risk through increasing the local recruitment, more off-shoring, moving offices to low cost states. Thus the real impact will be difficult to pin down and would be depend upon the time when actually gets implemented; which according to us could take time, said Ms. Sarabjit Kour Nangra.Overall, the brokerage firm remains positive on the sector, and currently maintains picks in the space-HCL Technologies and Infosys.