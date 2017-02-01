IT shares extend fall; Infosys nears 52-week low

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies were trading down in the range of 1% to 2% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). All these stocks ended lower by up to 4% on Tuesday.
At 10:01 am; the Nifty IT index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 2% as compared to 0.01% rise in the Nifty 50 index. In past two trading sessions, the IT index dipped 5.2% against 0.81% decline in the benchmark index.
Among the individual stocks, TCS was down 2% at Rs 2,177, extending its Tuesday’s 4.4% decline on the NSE. Infosys was trading at Rs 909, fell 4% in past two trading sessions. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 905, quoting close to its 52-week low of Rs 901 touched on November 9, 2016.
The legislation called the High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 prioritizes market-based allocation of visas to those companies willing to pay as much as 200% of a wage calculated by the survey. The legislation also proposes eliminating the 'lowest pay' category. The raised salary level - to more than $130,000 - is more than double the current H-1B minimum wage of $60,000, which was established in 1989 and has since remained unchanged.
Hike in H-1B visa cost will have significant impact on the financials of the company, as Indian companies while are major users of H-1B visa (according to reports around 85%), though they form very less part of the overall workforce (around 11-15%).Depending upon the companies, they could easily witness around 60-70% rise in the salaries of the H-1B visa dependent workforce, and hence have significant impact on the net profit of the companies, according to Ms. Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP Research- IT, Angel Broking.
However currently the bill is yet to be passed and most of the companies are looking at mitigating the risk through increasing the local recruitment, more off-shoring, moving offices to low cost states. Thus the real impact will be difficult to pin down and would be depend upon the time when it actually gets implemented; which according to us could take time, said Ms. Sarabjit Kour Nangra.
Overall, the brokerage firm remains positive on the IT sector, and currently maintains picks in the space-HCL Technologies and Infosys.
|% chg
|Company
|LTP
|1-day
|2-days
|TCS
|2177.00
|-2.4
|-6.7
|HCL Technologies
|787.50
|-2.9
|-6.3
|Tech Mahindra
|446.20
|-1.3
|-5.4
|KPIT Tech.
|128.95
|-0.9
|-4.8
|Infosys
|908.95
|-2.1
|-4.3
|Tata Elxsi
|1396.90
|-1.9
|-4.2
|Mindtree
|448.00
|-0.6
|-3.8
|Wipro
|452.75
|-1.1
|-2.8
|Nifty IT
|9651.10
|-2.00
|-5.11
|Nifty 50
|8561.95
|0.01
|-0.82
|LTP: Last traded price on NSE in Rs at 10:07 am