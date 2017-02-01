Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget Market News

IndiGo dips 5% on disappointing Q3 results

Markets slip in red as investors await Budget 2017
Business Standard

IT shares extend fall; Infosys nears 52-week low

Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Tech were down upto 7% in past two trading sessions.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Shares of information technology (IT) companies were trading lower for the second straight day after a reform bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives mandating that the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders will be doubled to US$130,000.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies were trading down in the range of 1% to 2% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). All these stocks ended lower by up to 4% on Tuesday.

At 10:01 am; the Nifty IT index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 2% as compared to 0.01% rise in the Nifty 50 index. In past two trading sessions, the IT index dipped 5.2% against 0.81% decline in the benchmark index.

Among the individual stocks, TCS was down 2% at Rs 2,177, extending its Tuesday’s 4.4% decline on the NSE. Infosys was trading at Rs 909, fell 4% in past two trading sessions. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 905, quoting close to its 52-week low of Rs 901 touched on November 9, 2016.

The legislation called the High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 prioritizes market-based allocation of visas to those companies willing to pay as much as 200% of a wage calculated by the survey. The legislation also proposes eliminating the 'lowest pay' category. The raised salary level - to more than $130,000 - is more than double the current H-1B minimum wage of $60,000, which was established in 1989 and has since remained unchanged.

Hike in H-1B visa cost will have significant impact on the financials of the company, as Indian companies while are major users of H-1B visa (according to reports around 85%), though they form very less part of the overall workforce (around 11-15%).Depending upon the companies, they could easily witness around 60-70% rise in the salaries of the H-1B visa dependent workforce, and hence have significant impact on the net profit of the companies, according to Ms. Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP Research- IT, Angel Broking.

However currently the bill is yet to be passed and most of the companies are looking at mitigating the risk through increasing the local recruitment, more off-shoring, moving offices to low cost states. Thus the real impact will be difficult to pin down and would be depend upon the time when it actually gets implemented; which according to us could take time, said Ms. Sarabjit Kour Nangra.

Overall, the brokerage firm remains positive on the IT sector, and currently maintains picks in the space-HCL Technologies and Infosys.

    % chg
Company LTP 1-day 2-days
TCS 2177.00 -2.4 -6.7
HCL Technologies 787.50 -2.9 -6.3
Tech Mahindra 446.20 -1.3 -5.4
KPIT Tech. 128.95 -0.9 -4.8
Infosys 908.95 -2.1 -4.3
Tata Elxsi 1396.90 -1.9 -4.2
Mindtree 448.00 -0.6 -3.8
Wipro 452.75 -1.1 -2.8
       
Nifty IT 9651.10 -2.00 -5.11
Nifty 50 8561.95 0.01 -0.82
       
LTP: Last traded price on NSE in Rs at 10:07 am

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

IT shares extend fall; Infosys nears 52-week low

Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Tech were down upto 7% in past two trading sessions.

Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies were down in the range of 4% to 7% in past two trading days.
Shares of information technology (IT) companies were trading lower for the second straight day after a reform bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives mandating that the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders will be doubled to US$130,000.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies were trading down in the range of 1% to 2% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). All these stocks ended lower by up to 4% on Tuesday.

At 10:01 am; the Nifty IT index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 2% as compared to 0.01% rise in the Nifty 50 index. In past two trading sessions, the IT index dipped 5.2% against 0.81% decline in the benchmark index.

Among the individual stocks, TCS was down 2% at Rs 2,177, extending its Tuesday’s 4.4% decline on the NSE. Infosys was trading at Rs 909, fell 4% in past two trading sessions. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 905, quoting close to its 52-week low of Rs 901 touched on November 9, 2016.

The legislation called the High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 prioritizes market-based allocation of visas to those companies willing to pay as much as 200% of a wage calculated by the survey. The legislation also proposes eliminating the 'lowest pay' category. The raised salary level - to more than $130,000 - is more than double the current H-1B minimum wage of $60,000, which was established in 1989 and has since remained unchanged.

Hike in H-1B visa cost will have significant impact on the financials of the company, as Indian companies while are major users of H-1B visa (according to reports around 85%), though they form very less part of the overall workforce (around 11-15%).Depending upon the companies, they could easily witness around 60-70% rise in the salaries of the H-1B visa dependent workforce, and hence have significant impact on the net profit of the companies, according to Ms. Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP Research- IT, Angel Broking.

However currently the bill is yet to be passed and most of the companies are looking at mitigating the risk through increasing the local recruitment, more off-shoring, moving offices to low cost states. Thus the real impact will be difficult to pin down and would be depend upon the time when it actually gets implemented; which according to us could take time, said Ms. Sarabjit Kour Nangra.

Overall, the brokerage firm remains positive on the IT sector, and currently maintains picks in the space-HCL Technologies and Infosys.

    % chg
Company LTP 1-day 2-days
TCS 2177.00 -2.4 -6.7
HCL Technologies 787.50 -2.9 -6.3
Tech Mahindra 446.20 -1.3 -5.4
KPIT Tech. 128.95 -0.9 -4.8
Infosys 908.95 -2.1 -4.3
Tata Elxsi 1396.90 -1.9 -4.2
Mindtree 448.00 -0.6 -3.8
Wipro 452.75 -1.1 -2.8
       
Nifty IT 9651.10 -2.00 -5.11
Nifty 50 8561.95 0.01 -0.82
       
LTP: Last traded price on NSE in Rs at 10:07 am

image
Business Standard
177 22

IT shares extend fall; Infosys nears 52-week low

Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Tech were down upto 7% in past two trading sessions.

Shares of information technology (IT) companies were trading lower for the second straight day after a reform bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives mandating that the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders will be doubled to US$130,000.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies were trading down in the range of 1% to 2% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). All these stocks ended lower by up to 4% on Tuesday.

At 10:01 am; the Nifty IT index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 2% as compared to 0.01% rise in the Nifty 50 index. In past two trading sessions, the IT index dipped 5.2% against 0.81% decline in the benchmark index.

Among the individual stocks, TCS was down 2% at Rs 2,177, extending its Tuesday’s 4.4% decline on the NSE. Infosys was trading at Rs 909, fell 4% in past two trading sessions. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 905, quoting close to its 52-week low of Rs 901 touched on November 9, 2016.

The legislation called the High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 prioritizes market-based allocation of visas to those companies willing to pay as much as 200% of a wage calculated by the survey. The legislation also proposes eliminating the 'lowest pay' category. The raised salary level - to more than $130,000 - is more than double the current H-1B minimum wage of $60,000, which was established in 1989 and has since remained unchanged.

Hike in H-1B visa cost will have significant impact on the financials of the company, as Indian companies while are major users of H-1B visa (according to reports around 85%), though they form very less part of the overall workforce (around 11-15%).Depending upon the companies, they could easily witness around 60-70% rise in the salaries of the H-1B visa dependent workforce, and hence have significant impact on the net profit of the companies, according to Ms. Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP Research- IT, Angel Broking.

However currently the bill is yet to be passed and most of the companies are looking at mitigating the risk through increasing the local recruitment, more off-shoring, moving offices to low cost states. Thus the real impact will be difficult to pin down and would be depend upon the time when it actually gets implemented; which according to us could take time, said Ms. Sarabjit Kour Nangra.

Overall, the brokerage firm remains positive on the IT sector, and currently maintains picks in the space-HCL Technologies and Infosys.

    % chg
Company LTP 1-day 2-days
TCS 2177.00 -2.4 -6.7
HCL Technologies 787.50 -2.9 -6.3
Tech Mahindra 446.20 -1.3 -5.4
KPIT Tech. 128.95 -0.9 -4.8
Infosys 908.95 -2.1 -4.3
Tata Elxsi 1396.90 -1.9 -4.2
Mindtree 448.00 -0.6 -3.8
Wipro 452.75 -1.1 -2.8
       
Nifty IT 9651.10 -2.00 -5.11
Nifty 50 8561.95 0.01 -0.82
       
LTP: Last traded price on NSE in Rs at 10:07 am

image
Business Standard
177 22