Jaitley relies more on states to boost India's farm production

The finance minister has cut the total central support to by 14.3 per cent in 2015-16 over the 2014-15 revised estimates, hoping states will fill the deficit through their own resources.This would also ensure states’ involvement in framing programmes and schemes for agricultural development is in tune with their needs.Compared to the 2014-15 Estimate (BE), the allocation for 2015-16 is Rs 5,648 crore less.A big chunk of the ministry’s annual allocation is spent on its flagship Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, whose allocation for 2015-16 has been slashed by almost half to Rs 4,500 crore as against the 2014-15 revised estimate (RE) of Rs 8,444 crore. The rest will be contributed by the states, as the scheme from April 1 onwards will form part of those programmes whose funds will be shared between Centre and states.The National Food Security Mission, another major programme under which the government planned to raise output of pulses, oilseeds, wheat and rice by 2015, has been lowered by Rs 530 crore in 2015-16 as against the RE of 2014-15. The allocation is also Rs 630 crore less than the BE for 2014-15.