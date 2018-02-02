Kerala Budget: Intel, Keltron to start JV; Rs 400 bn allocated for project

The Kerala government has announced an and mission to develop industry in the state. The first project will be a collaboration between and state-owned manufacturer The has allocated Rs 400 million for this project and allocated Rs 800 million for the Start Up Mission.

Further, sixteen out of 40 public sector undertakings have seen a turnaround. Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, which has been on the verge of closure, will be profitable this year. The government will start cancer drug production and sell it under the brand During 2018-19, medicines produced in the state will be exported to African countries.

The state transport corporation will be restructured into three profit centres and the debt to the tune of Rs 35 billion (Rs 3,500 crore) will be refinanced through a consortium of banks at lower interest rates.

The state is also laying an emphasis on cancer care and will ensure presence of oncology departments in all medical colleges. An amount of Rs 16.85 billion has been allocated for public healthcare projects.

The state government has allocated Rs 9.70 billion for the education sector.

Emphasis has also been on women empowerment and support, and the government has allocated Rs 12.67 billion for women-friendly projects.