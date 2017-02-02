Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Rural Development

Government borrowing target fails to enthuse market
Business Standard

Kunal Bose: FM pushes for agriculture sector growth

He said government would have suffered more demonetisation blushes had farm sector not bounced back

Kunal Bose 

A good monsoon, after two years of drought, is expected to increase farm production by 4.1 per cent during 2016-17. These hopes in rains are backed by increases in sowing areas during both kharif and rabi seasons. In fact, the government would have suffered more demonetisation blushes had the farm sector not bounced back. Recall that the 12th five-year Plan (it formally ends with this March) had set an annual growth target of four per cent for agriculture and allied sectors. However, in only two of these five years, including the current one, has farm sector growth been four-plus ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Kunal Bose: FM pushes for agriculture sector growth

He said government would have suffered more demonetisation blushes had farm sector not bounced back

He said government would have suffered more demonetisation blushes had farm sector not bounced back A good monsoon, after two years of drought, is expected to increase farm production by 4.1 per cent during 2016-17. These hopes in rains are backed by increases in sowing areas during both kharif and rabi seasons. In fact, the government would have suffered more demonetisation blushes had the farm sector not bounced back. Recall that the 12th five-year Plan (it formally ends with this March) had set an annual growth target of four per cent for agriculture and allied sectors. However, in only two of these five years, including the current one, has farm sector growth been four-plus ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Kunal Bose: FM pushes for agriculture sector growth

He said government would have suffered more demonetisation blushes had farm sector not bounced back

A good monsoon, after two years of drought, is expected to increase farm production by 4.1 per cent during 2016-17. These hopes in rains are backed by increases in sowing areas during both kharif and rabi seasons. In fact, the government would have suffered more demonetisation blushes had the farm sector not bounced back. Recall that the 12th five-year Plan (it formally ends with this March) had set an annual growth target of four per cent for agriculture and allied sectors. However, in only two of these five years, including the current one, has farm sector growth been four-plus ...

image
Business Standard
177 22