Less rise in allocation to PSEs in Budget 2017

After a 11.7% rise in FY17, the budgeted rise this time is 4.7%

After a 11.7% rise in FY17, the budgeted rise this time is 4.7%

The Union Budget proposals would squeeze funding to public sector enterprises (PSEs). Budgetary support via both equity contribution and loans is stated to grow five per cent in 2017-18 to Rs 1.18 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.12 lakh crore in 2016-17 (Revised Estimates). In 2016-17, it grew by 11.7 per cent, as against a budgeted target of 4.7 per cent for that year. At a time of growing clamour for greater public sector investments, the total capital outlay of PSEs has been budgeted to contract by three per cent in 2017-18 to Rs 5.03 lakh crore, from Rs 5.19 lakh crore in ...

Ishan Bakshi