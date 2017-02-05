Lifting rural productivity

Contrary to conjecture, the Union Budget for 2017-18 has not made any populist pro-farmer announcement to influence rural voters in the on-going elections in five states. It has also, per se, not sought to compensate them for the ill-effects of demonetisation and the recent sharp slump in agricultural prices with more subsidies or other fiscal doles. Instead, it has chosen the more judicious path of strengthening the rural economy through well-judged measures to lift farm productivity, raise farmers’ income and generate more employment in rural areas. For this, the total ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?