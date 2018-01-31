You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Budget 2018: Easy compliance, sops to help start-ups create more jobs
Business Standard

Union Budget 2018 LIVE: Tabled by Arun Jaitley, Know top highlights

The annual Union Budget 2018-2019 will be tabled by Arun Jaitley on Thursday. Follow Business Standard for LIVE updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

budget 2018 live
Arun Jaitley, Finance minister

The crucial Union Budget 2018-19 will be tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday. Overriding concern for safety, improvement in passenger amenities and big investment in infrastructure are slated to be the focus for the railways with the Modi government expecting to loosen the purse strings in its last full budget ahead of the 2019 general elections. The consolidation of all major initiatives in the last three years will be reflected in the Budget 2018-19 to be rolled out on February 1.

First Published: Wed, January 31 2018. 15:34 IST

