Union Budget 2018 LIVE: Tabled by Arun Jaitley, Know top highlights

-
ALSO READBudget 2018: From digitisation to NPAs, a lot expected for banking sector Budget 2018: Budgetary support for Indian Railways to be cut by 27% in FY18 Budget 2018 might have Rs 740-bn allocation towards fertiliser subsidy Budget 2018: Modi govt targets disinvestment receipts of Rs 900 billion Economic Survey 2018 highlights: 50% surge in indirect taxpayers due to GST
-
The crucial Union Budget 2018-19 will be tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday. Overriding concern for safety, improvement in passenger amenities and big investment in infrastructure are slated to be the focus for the railways with the Modi government expecting to loosen the purse strings in its last full budget ahead of the 2019 general elections. The consolidation of all major initiatives in the last three years will be reflected in the Budget 2018-19 to be rolled out on February 1.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU