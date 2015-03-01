Make in India gets a leg up

The has laid down a clear road map for promoting and investment in manufacturing, and in the process has shown a welcome inclination to improve the ease with which business is done in India. However, the does not sufficiently address the greatly enhanced power requirement that the campaign would require, says a KPMG analysis



EASE OF DOING BUSINESS IN INDIA

Faster dispute resolution

Proposes to set up exclusive commercial divisions in various courts in India to resolve commercial disputes. Also provides for rationalisation of penalty provisions in customs, central excise and service tax to encourage compliance, and early dispute resolution will help improve the contract enforcement ranking in World Bank rankings



GAAR shelved for two years and will be prospectively applied when it is implemented



Proposes draft legislation that will replace multiple prior permissions with a single regulatory mechanism



Number of initiatives for indirect taxation:



* Assurance to reduce corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent in four years and abolition of wealth tax promises a competitive tax regime



* Rationalisation of MAT provisions exempting FIIs on capital gains from specified securities



MAKE IN INDIA

Supply chain efficiency

Poor logistics infrastructure is one of the biggest barriers for The investments in road and rail infrastructure will improve supply chain speed and efficiency, and strengthen the campaign



Thrust on housing is positive for related sectors such as steel and cement that have been struggling for the last few years



Access to funds through MUDRA bank/ TReDS will be a big relief for MSMEs. Allowing foreign investment and tax pass through in alternate investment funds will improve investments in sector



Reaffirming GST implementation from 1 April 2016 and deferring GAAR by two years will have a positive impact



Addressing the inverted duty structure will make in India more attractive



While five new UMPPs and enhanced target for renewable energy capacity have been announced, this may not be sufficient to address the require-ments of the sector

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Rs 70,000 crore boost

Significant infrastructure rollout commitments, including 1 lakh km of road, irrigation infrastructure, housing for all and national fibre optic rollout



Rs 70,000 crore for infrastructure. Further funding of Rs 40,000 crore infrastructure through existing using Rs 4 of excise duty on petrol and diesel



Rationalises the capital gains regime for the sponsors exiting at the time of listing of units of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investments Trusts (InvITs), subject to payment of Securities Transaction Tax (STT). Tax pass through also for rental income of REITs from their own assets



Tax pass through proposed for alternative investment funds for infrastructure, so that funds per se are not taxed



Certain parts and components used in manufacture of wind-operated electricity generators and solar photovoltaic cells exempted from excise duty as a rationalisation step since final product is exempt from duty

GOODS & SERVICES TAX, DIRECT BENEFIT TAX-PEHAL

Service tax gets a GST touch

Commitment to introduce GST by April 2016 reiterated



Service tax rate enhanced from 12 per cent to 14 per cent to ensure seamless transition to GST regime (where services are likely to attract higher tax rate)



Service tax exemptions/negative list pruned in light of proposed GST structure (that envisages minimal exemptions)



Impact areas include certain entertainment events, amusement facilities, services provided by government to business entity, port/ airport construction, etc.



Indirect tax structure simplified by subsuming education cesses



More movement from indirect subsidies to direct subsidies and DBT will be extended from 10 million people to 100.3 million people



Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) boost to financial sector and banking, and potentially extends the reach of e-commerce to rural areas

SWACHH BHARAT

A clean breakthrough

First time that toilets have been mentioned in the Target of building 60 million toilets



100 per cent deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act for donations made to Swachh Bharat Kosh (by both resident and non-resident Indians) and Clean Ganga Fund (by residents), excluding CSR contributions made under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013



Extension by one year of concessions from customs and excise duties on specific parts for manufacture of electrical and hybrid vehicles



Service tax exemption for common effluent treatment plants



Funding through increase in the clean energy cess from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per metric tonne of coal to finance clean environment initiatives. Increase in excise duty from 12 per cent to 15 per cent on bags of polymers of ethylene, other than for industrial use. Proposed provision to levy Swachh Bharat cess of 2 per cent or less on services

DIGITAL INDIA

Missed opportunity