Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget Impact

Budget a great push towards electoral reforms: Kiren Rijiju
Business Standard

Making sense of Budget 2017

Our panelist of experts dissects Finance Minister Jaitley's Budget to help you read the fine print

Business Standard 

Watch the live webast of Business Standard Insight Out, where our panel of experts dissect Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Union Budget 2017 to help you read the fine print and make better sense of the provisions announced for financial year 2017-18.

The panel of experts:

1. Ashok Lavasa, Finance Secretary 
2. Hasmukh Adhia, Revenue Secretary 
3. Sushil Chandra, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes
4. S Ramesh, Member, Central Board of Excise and Customs
5. T N Ninan, Chairman, Business Stanard

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Making sense of Budget 2017

Our panelist of experts dissects Finance Minister Jaitley's Budget to help you read the fine print

Our panelist of experts dissects Finance Minister Jaitley's Budget to help you read the fine print Watch the live webast of Business Standard Insight Out, where our panel of experts dissect Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Union Budget 2017 to help you read the fine print and make better sense of the provisions announced for financial year 2017-18.

The panel of experts:

1. Ashok Lavasa, Finance Secretary 
2. Hasmukh Adhia, Revenue Secretary 
3. Sushil Chandra, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes
4. S Ramesh, Member, Central Board of Excise and Customs
5. T N Ninan, Chairman, Business Stanard



 image
Business Standard
177 22

Making sense of Budget 2017

Our panelist of experts dissects Finance Minister Jaitley's Budget to help you read the fine print

Watch the live webast of Business Standard Insight Out, where our panel of experts dissect Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Union Budget 2017 to help you read the fine print and make better sense of the provisions announced for financial year 2017-18.

The panel of experts:

1. Ashok Lavasa, Finance Secretary 
2. Hasmukh Adhia, Revenue Secretary 
3. Sushil Chandra, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes
4. S Ramesh, Member, Central Board of Excise and Customs
5. T N Ninan, Chairman, Business Stanard



image
Business Standard
177 22