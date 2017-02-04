Watch the live webast of Business Standard Insight Out, where our panel of experts dissect Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Union Budget 2017 to help you read the fine print and make better sense of the provisions announced for financial year 2017-18.
The panel of experts:
1. Ashok Lavasa, Finance Secretary
2. Hasmukh Adhia, Revenue Secretary
3. Sushil Chandra, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes
4. S Ramesh, Member, Central Board of Excise and Customs
5. T N Ninan, Chairman, Business Stanard
Making sense of Budget 2017
Our panelist of experts dissects Finance Minister Jaitley's Budget to help you read the fine print
Business Standard February 4, 2017 Last Updated at 13:00 IST
http://mybs.in/2UTKd7s
