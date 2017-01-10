Market in wait and watch mode ahead of earnings season

The benchmark on Monday closed almost 33 points lower at 26,726.55, extending losses for the second straight session, dragged down by health care, oil & gas and power stocks amid caution ahead of the December quarter earnings due from this week.

A sense of uncertainty prevailed among investors, who fear companies' quarterly results will be impacted by the Centre's surprise demonetisation move. Besides, other developments with regard to state assembly elections and next month's Union are also influencing sentiment.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd, said: “The is consolidating in a narrow range ahead of the kick-start of earnings season this week. The participants are lined up with a checklist to determine how the effect of cash crunch and the rise in commodity prices have impacted the margins and the profitability. Any underestimated impact is likely to create a cascading effect to the euphoria of a pre- rally.”

The key indices traded choppy with realty, IT, FMCG and industrials gaining and oil & gas, health care, energy and power sector stocks falling. The broader shares of mid-cap and small-cap companies outperformed the headline indices.

The opened higher at 26,860.81 and hovered between 26,860.88 and 26,701.18 before ending at 26,726.55, showing a loss of 32.68 or 0.12 per cent.

The gauge had lost 119.01 points in previous trade.

Foreign portfolio (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 255.21 crore on Friday, according to provisional data released by the stock exchanges.Both the mid-cap index provisionally rose 0.23 per cent. The small-cap index provisionally advanced 0.45 per cent. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

Back home, of the 30-share pack, 18 scrips ended lower, led by Dr Reddy, which fell by 3 per cent, followed by ONGC 2.17 per cent and Asian Paints by 1.88 per cent.