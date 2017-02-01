Markets give thumbs up to the Budget

Investors cheer status quo on capital market taxes; fiscal prudence and boosts to housing sector

The stock gave thumbs up to the Union Budget by posting their biggest single-day gain in more than two months. Investors cheered the Finance Minister Arun Jaitely’s decision to not impose long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax or increase the securities transaction tax (STT). The Street also welcomed the fiscal prudence shown by the FM by not overshooting the fiscal deficit target beyond 3.2 per cent.



In the run up to the Budget, players were worried that the government might increase stock-market related taxes. The Street also feared populist measures, such as farm loan waivers, to counter the negative impact of amid elections in key states.



“ had apprehensions about possible changes in the equity-related tax regime. But, there was nothing to be concerned about in the budget. This can sustain a rally in the equities which would continue to be the most tax-efficient investment option at present in the country,” said Suhas Harinarayanan, head-research, JM Financial Institutional Securities.



The BSE Sensex gained 1.76 per cent, or 485.68 points to 28,141.64, while the Nifty 50 index added 1.81 per cent, or 155.1 points to close at 8,716.4. Both the indices posted their biggest gain since November 25, 2016 and closed at their highest level since October 6, 2016. In terms of budget day performance, both the indices rallied the most in 12 years.



The boost to the housing sector fired up shares of banking, real estate, housing finance and cement companies. Some of the measures announced for the sector include infrastructure status for affordable housing, tax sops and promise to build 10 million houses by 2019.



“The focus on increasing expenditure in rural areas and boosting infrastructure, as well as the moves to improve the tax structure for corporates and individuals, are consistent with the government’s intentions to drive consumption-led growth,” said Mihir Doshi, CEO Credit Suisse India.



Automobile and consumption stocks saw sharp gains on hopes that cut in taxes on personal income and on smaller companies and increased rural spending could spur demand



Shares of Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra gained nearly five per cent each—most among Sensex companies. ITC gained 4.5 per cent as the government kept the taxes changed. ICICI Bank and State Bank of India gained around four cent each on hopes that the housing sector push will trigger demand for loans. Companies in the housing finance sector such LIC Housing Finance and real estate names like DLF, Oberoi Realty and each climbed more than five per cent.



Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) buying on Wednesday was tepid despite clarity on various issues such as indirect transfer taxation. On the other hand, the rally was largely driven by huge buying from domestic institutional investors (DIIs). As per provisional data, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 93 crore, while DIIs pumped in Rs 1,134 crore.



With the slash in personal taxes, market players see more retail money coming into the financial sector, particularly the stock markets.



