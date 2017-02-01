Maruti Suzuki hits record high post January sales

The company's domestic sales stood at 133,934 units, up 25.9% from 106,383 units in January 2016, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.
The auto major said that sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Dzire and Baleno rose by 25.2% to 55,817 units last month as against 44,575 units in the year-ago period.
Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased by 20.2% to 6,530 units, while sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR up by 10.9% to 37,928 units during the month under review.
The company said sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza more than doubled to 16,313 units in January 2017 from 8,114 units in the same month last year. Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 34.9% to 14,179 units, it added.
At 10:43 am; the stock was up 1.5% at Rs 5,985 on the BSE as compared to 0.13% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 318,562 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.