Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget Market News

Postponement of Budget 2017 won't break secrecy: Deve Gowda

Markets trade flat as investors await Budget 2017
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki hits record high post January sales

The stock hit a record high of Rs 6,000, up 1.8% on the BSE in intra-day trade

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Multiple triggers for Maruti

Maruti Suzuki India hit a record high of Rs 6,000, up 1.8% on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company 27% jump in total sales at 144,396 units in January 2017 as against 113,606 units in the year-ago period. The stock surpasses its previous high of Rs 5,972 touched on November 1, 2016.

The company's domestic sales stood at 133,934 units, up 25.9% from 106,383 units in January 2016, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

The auto major said that sales of the compact segment comprising Swift,  Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Dzire and Baleno rose by 25.2% to 55,817 units last month as against 44,575 units in the year-ago period.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased by 20.2% to 6,530 units, while sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR up by 10.9% to 37,928 units during the month under review.

The company said sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza more than doubled to 16,313 units in January 2017 from 8,114 units in the same month last year. Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 34.9% to 14,179 units, it added.

At 10:43 am; the stock was up 1.5% at Rs 5,985 on the BSE as compared to 0.13% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 318,562 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Maruti Suzuki hits record high post January sales

The stock hit a record high of Rs 6,000, up 1.8% on the BSE in intra-day trade

The stock hit a record high of Rs 6,000, up 1.8% on the BSE in intra-day trade
Maruti Suzuki India hit a record high of Rs 6,000, up 1.8% on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company 27% jump in total sales at 144,396 units in January 2017 as against 113,606 units in the year-ago period. The stock surpasses its previous high of Rs 5,972 touched on November 1, 2016.

The company's domestic sales stood at 133,934 units, up 25.9% from 106,383 units in January 2016, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

The auto major said that sales of the compact segment comprising Swift,  Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Dzire and Baleno rose by 25.2% to 55,817 units last month as against 44,575 units in the year-ago period.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased by 20.2% to 6,530 units, while sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR up by 10.9% to 37,928 units during the month under review.

The company said sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza more than doubled to 16,313 units in January 2017 from 8,114 units in the same month last year. Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 34.9% to 14,179 units, it added.

At 10:43 am; the stock was up 1.5% at Rs 5,985 on the BSE as compared to 0.13% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 318,562 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Maruti Suzuki hits record high post January sales

The stock hit a record high of Rs 6,000, up 1.8% on the BSE in intra-day trade

Maruti Suzuki India hit a record high of Rs 6,000, up 1.8% on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company 27% jump in total sales at 144,396 units in January 2017 as against 113,606 units in the year-ago period. The stock surpasses its previous high of Rs 5,972 touched on November 1, 2016.

The company's domestic sales stood at 133,934 units, up 25.9% from 106,383 units in January 2016, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

The auto major said that sales of the compact segment comprising Swift,  Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Dzire and Baleno rose by 25.2% to 55,817 units last month as against 44,575 units in the year-ago period.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased by 20.2% to 6,530 units, while sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR up by 10.9% to 37,928 units during the month under review.

The company said sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza more than doubled to 16,313 units in January 2017 from 8,114 units in the same month last year. Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 34.9% to 14,179 units, it added.

At 10:43 am; the stock was up 1.5% at Rs 5,985 on the BSE as compared to 0.13% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 318,562 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
 

image
Business Standard
177 22