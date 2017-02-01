Maruti Suzuki hits record high post January sales

hit a record high of Rs 6,000, up 1.8% on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company 27% jump in total sales at 144,396 units in 2017 as against 113,606 units in the year-ago period. The stock surpasses its previous high of Rs 5,972 touched on November 1, 2016.



The company's domestic sales stood at 133,934 units, up 25.9% from 106,383 units in 2016, said in a statement.



The auto major said that sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Dzire and Baleno rose by 25.2% to 55,817 units last month as against 44,575 units in the year-ago period.



Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased by 20.2% to 6,530 units, while sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR up by 10.9% to 37,928 units during the month under review.



The company said sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza more than doubled to 16,313 units in 2017 from 8,114 units in the same month last year. Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 34.9% to 14,179 units, it added.



At 10:43 am; the stock was up 1.5% at Rs 5,985 on the BSE as compared to 0.13% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 318,562 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

